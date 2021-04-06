Park Lane case against Zardari: Witness tells AC he produced record before NAB

ISLAMABAD: A prosecution witness in the Park Lane case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, on Monday, told the Accountability Court that he had produced the record regarding Park Lane and M/s Parthenon Company before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The prosecution witness, vice president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Nabeel Zahoor, while testifying before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan, said that he had appeared before the NAB investigation officer (IO) and produced before him the relevant record.

At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s and other accused’s counsel filed separate applications seeking exemption of their client from personnel appearance before the court for one day, which it approved.

He further said that he had provided all the record related to loans to the NAB.

The witness did not complete recording of his statement, and he will continue his statement during the next hearing to be held on April 14.

During the hearing, the accused, Hussain Lawai, filed an application before the court seeking to allow him to get his MRI test done.

Lawai’s counsel told the court that the X-ray report of his client shows a fracture in his bone, adding that the MRI machine of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is out of order; therefore, it is requested to allow his client to get his MRI done from a private hospital.

The court approved Lawai’s request and allowed him to get his MRI done from a private hospital.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in the connection with Park Lane case included, Asif Ali Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate Private Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

