Apr 06, 2021
Pakistan

KSrelief launches Ramazan food bag distribution project

APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has launched food bags project worth US$1million (PKR 156,000,000) to be distributed among the people in 10 districts of Balochsitan during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to a news release issued on Monday, the project being executed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority and local government of Balochistan will benefit about 124,200 people in 10 districts of Balochistan in Ramazan.

The food bags will be distributed by State Development Organization teams under supervision of KSrelief on doorsteps of beneficiaries to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of local government.

As many as 20,700 food bags will be distributed in Duki, Chagi, Washuk, Panjgor, Naseerabad, Kharan, Khuzdar, Sohbatpur and Loralai districts.

Each bag contains 20kg of flour, 5kg of rice, cooking oil of 5 liters, 5kg of sugar, 2kg of gram flour, Dates of 2 kg, bottle of 800ml Jam-e-Sheren and 950 grams black tea which are sufficient for the family throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

The project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to assist needy families living in far flung areas of Balochistan.

The center has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 59 countries over four continents.

