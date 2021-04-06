Covid-19 claims one more life in Sindh

KARACHI: One more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,510 and 308 new cases emerged when 10,300 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that one more patient of Covid-19 died lifting the death toll to 4,510 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Murad Ali Shah said that 10,300 samples were tested which detected 308 cases that constituted three percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,344,672 tests have been conducted against which 266,925 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 256,897 patients have recovered, including 191 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,518 patients were under treatment, of them 5,214 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 294 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 267 patients was stated to be critical, including 32 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 308 new cases, 186 have been detected from Karachi. 97 from district East, South 42, West 16, Malir 13, Central 12 and six from district Korangi. While other district-wise statistics are as follows: Hyderabad has 26, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Matiri nine, Jamshoro seven, Ghotki, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar six each, Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta five each, Umerkot and Sujawal four each, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each, Badin, Jacobabad, Qamber and Nausheroferoze two each and Khairpur one.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

