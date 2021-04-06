First additional flight of PIA to depart for UK on 7th

KARACHI: The first additional flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is scheduled to depart from Islamabad to Manchester on April 7.

The national flag carrier, which operates a weekly flight to the United Kingdom, is operating four additional flights from April 7 to facilitate thousands of immigrants for their safe return to the United Kingdom (UK) after the inclusion of Pakistan in UK’s ‘red list’ of travel ban countries.

No non-British citizens will be able to enter the UK after April 9. However, thousands of immigrants came to Pakistan from the UK on Good Friday and Easter holidays and the return of these immigrants became difficult before April 9, especially after the restrictions imposed by the UK government.

Meanwhile, different foreign airlines have started cashing the situation and increased its fares manifold. Keeping the said situation in view, the national flag carrier has decided to operate four additional flights before April 9 to facilitate the immigrants for their hassle free return to the UK.

PIA spokesman confirmed that the first additional flight would depart from Islamabad to Manchester on April 7 at 2.30 pm and requested the passengers to approach PIA offices immediately if they were unable to get tickets yet.

