KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 422,807 tonnes of cargo comprising 238,499 tonnes of import cargo and 184,308 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 238,499 tonnes comprised of 153,116 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,089 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 25,368 tonnes of bulk cargo; 5,538 tonnes of soya been seed; 10,301 tonnes of rock phosphate; 16,202 tonnes of Pet Coke; and 18,869 tonnes of DAP.

The total export cargos of 184,308 tonnes comprised of 87,525 tonnes of containerised cargo; 60,429 tonnes of clinkers;13,920 tonnes of cement; 930 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2,604 tonnes of Talc powder; and 18,900 tonnes of Barite Lumps.

A total of 13,265 containers were handled out of which 4,866 were of imports and 8,399 were of exports. 4,866 import containers comprised of 1,332 of 20s and 1,707 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 02 of 20s and 59 of 40s. Export containers 8,399 comprised of 1,473 of 20s and 926 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 856 of 20s and 2,109 of 40s.

There were 14 vessels namely Cosco Oceania, Barbara, Mohar, AG Pluto, AS Sicilia, Izumo, CMA CGM Fidelio, Sea Power Serno, Worldera 5, Diyala, Xin Qing Dao, Knossos and Amadeus carrying containers, clinkers cement, tankers, and general cargo are currently at the berths.

There were 08 ships namely Wan Hai 613, Tamina, Great Agility, Butinah, Garmos, Global Frontier, Cosco Oceania and AG Pluto sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are 03 ships namely Izumo, AS Sicila and Barbara expected to sail on 05 04 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 88,322 tonnes comprises 87,258 tonnes of import cargo and 1,064 tonnes of export cargo including 69 containers (13 TEUs imports and 56 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 87,258 tonnes includes 247 tonnes of containerized cargo; 52,612 tonnes of coal; 18,000 tonnes of mogas, 6,141 tonnes of soya bean and 10,258 tonnes of palm oil.

The total export cargo of 1,064 tonnes includes 1,064 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them five ships Tiger Hebei, Aditya, Lusail, MSC Bhavya and MSC Samu and another ship Seago Bremer Haven carrying containers, natural gas and coal are expected to take berths at PIBT, MW-4, PGPCL and QICT on Monday 5th April, while three more ships MSC Rama, Gdynai Trader and Arietta Lily carrying containers and canola seeds are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 6th April 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021