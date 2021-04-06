Economist warns of hunger, inflation due to Covid-19

KARACHI: The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic will be unprecedented global emergency – millions are expected to fall back in poverty and millions of children are expected to be dropped out of schools, said an economic and financial analyst Ateeq Ur Rehman.

Rehman said Pakistan’s economy is not immune to 3rd wave of pandemic. Efforts are needed to save people dying from hunger due to inflation, unemployment, mental stress or starvation.

Ateeq Added that business environment is key prerequisite for the economy to flourish, failing which unemployment and hunger will rise further.

He added that the war between opposition and treasury benches has to come to an end, if not permanent, at least temporarily to combat with the given situation and in the better interest of the country and its suffering masses not only from Covid-19 but also from other economic disasters.

People should follow all the SOPs announced by government which they are not in compliance with deliberately. Government should take strenuous action and let people of Karachi to follow the given SOPs by force in order to prevent further spread of Covid-19, Lock down and Hunger.

