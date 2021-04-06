Pakistan
The Weather
06 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (April 5, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (April 6, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 45-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 32-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 28-19 (°C) 09-00 (%)
Larkana 42-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-12 (°C) 65-00 (%) 22-09 (°C) 61-00 (%)
Peshawar 28-18 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 25-16 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 26-10 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 20-06 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 29-17 (°C) 10-00 (%) 26-15 (°C) 51-00 (%)
Sukkur 41-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 39-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 6:50 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 6:17 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
