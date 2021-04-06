THE RUPEE: Very mixed behaviour

KARACHI: On start of the week, PKR displayed a very mixed behaviour. It went up against USD in interbank market while remaining unchanged against USD and Euro in open market. According to reports, USD remained steady in global currency markets as investors waited for US services sector performance data to back up positive signs from US employment data.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 153.40 and 153.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling over last week’s rates closing at 153.50 and 154 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 179 and 180.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.60 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 40.55 and 40.85 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback gained 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 153.40 against the opening rate of Rs 153.20 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 154.80.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to hold its strength as it declined its worth in the process of trading against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from the previous closing trend of Rs 211.20 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 211.80 and Rs 213.20 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 40paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling) against last rate of Rs 154(buying) and Rs 154.10(selling).

It closed at Rs154.40(buying) and Rs 154.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 95,700 and Rs 95,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

