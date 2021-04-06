KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 2,500 706.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 706.00 Pearl Sec. B.O.Punjab 930,000 9.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 930,000 9.10 JS Global Cap. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,000,000 30.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 30.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 155,000 310.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 310.00 Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 300,000 86.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 86.56 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 70,000 13.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 13.54 Topline Sec. Habib Metro Bank 131,000 34.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 131,000 34.94 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 11,006 9.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,006 9.32 D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 63,000 205.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,000 205.00 Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 10,500 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 200.00 JS Global Cap. Pak Refinery 1,000,000 24.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.75 B&B Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 20,000 63.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 63.65 JS Global Cap. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500,000 26.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 26.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 127.41 JS Global Cap. 1,200,000 130.00 Topline Sec. 10,000 135.81 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,220,000 130.03 JS Global Cap. United Bank Limited 1,100,000 116.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 116.50 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,513,006 ====================================================================================

