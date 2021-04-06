ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                       Company                          Turnover         Rates
Name                                                         of Shares
====================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 Abbott Lab.                         2,500        706.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,500        706.00
Pearl Sec.                   B.O.Punjab                        930,000          9.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          930,000          9.10
JS Global Cap.               Bank Al-Falah Ltd.              1,000,000         30.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000,000         30.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Engro Corporation                 155,000        310.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          155,000        310.00
Tannu Sec.                   Frieslandcampins Eng              300,000         86.56
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          300,000         86.56
B&B Sec.                     Ghani Global Glass                 70,000         13.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           70,000         13.54
Topline Sec.                 Habib Metro Bank                  131,000         34.94
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          131,000         34.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Hascol Petroleum                   11,006          9.32
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           11,006          9.32
D.J.M. Sec.                  IGI Holdings Limited               63,000        205.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           63,000        205.00
Topline Sec.                 Kohat Cement                       10,500        200.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,500        200.00
JS Global Cap.               Pak Refinery                    1,000,000         24.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,000,000         24.75
B&B Sec.                     Panthers Tyres Ltd                 20,000         63.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           20,000         63.65
JS Global Cap.               Sitara Peroxide Ltd.              500,000         26.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000         26.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani          TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  10,000        127.41
JS Global Cap.                                               1,200,000        130.00
Topline Sec.                                                    10,000        135.81
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,220,000        130.03
JS Global Cap.               United Bank Limited             1,100,000        116.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,100,000        116.50
====================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                  6,513,006
====================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

