Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
06 Apr 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (April 5, 2021).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
Topline Sec. Abbott Lab. 2,500 706.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 706.00
Pearl Sec. B.O.Punjab 930,000 9.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 930,000 9.10
JS Global Cap. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 1,000,000 30.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 30.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Corporation 155,000 310.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 155,000 310.00
Tannu Sec. Frieslandcampins Eng 300,000 86.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 86.56
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Glass 70,000 13.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 13.54
Topline Sec. Habib Metro Bank 131,000 34.94
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 131,000 34.94
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 11,006 9.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,006 9.32
D.J.M. Sec. IGI Holdings Limited 63,000 205.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 63,000 205.00
Topline Sec. Kohat Cement 10,500 200.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 200.00
JS Global Cap. Pak Refinery 1,000,000 24.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.75
B&B Sec. Panthers Tyres Ltd 20,000 63.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 63.65
JS Global Cap. Sitara Peroxide Ltd. 500,000 26.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 26.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 127.41
JS Global Cap. 1,200,000 130.00
Topline Sec. 10,000 135.81
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,220,000 130.03
JS Global Cap. United Bank Limited 1,100,000 116.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 116.50
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 6,513,006
====================================================================================
