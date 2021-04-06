KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 5, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 350,896,099 204,624,094 15,409,561,329 7,387,479,736 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,612,302,930 (1,516,941,510) 95,361,420 Local Individuals 16,486,262,305 (16,807,720,427) (321,458,122) Local Corporates 5,660,441,930 (5,434,345,228) 226,096,702 ===============================================================================

