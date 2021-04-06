Markets
06 Apr 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (April 5, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
350,896,099 204,624,094 15,409,561,329 7,387,479,736
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,612,302,930 (1,516,941,510) 95,361,420
Local Individuals 16,486,262,305 (16,807,720,427) (321,458,122)
Local Corporates 5,660,441,930 (5,434,345,228) 226,096,702
===============================================================================
