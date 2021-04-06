ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend      BC-2 Start       AGM/EOGM
Name of Company                       Book Closure           Bonus/        Date                   
                                   From          To          Right       Ex- Price                
==================================================================================================
Tariq Glass
Industries Ltd. #             26-03-2021     06-04-2021    25% B (i)     24-03-2021     06-04-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd.    31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.        31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                  04-04-2021     08-04-2021    0.42% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited             04-04-2021     08-04-2021   12.47% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
JS Investments Limited        02-04-2021     09-04-2021       NIL                       09-04-2021
Atlas Insurance Limited       02-04-2021     09-04-2021     70% (F)      31-03-2021     09-04-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited            02-04-2021     09-04-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited           02-04-2021     09-04-2021
Pakistan Engineering
Company Limited #             03-04-2021     09-04-2021                                 09-04-2021
Ghandhara Industries
Limited #                     02-04-2021     10-04-2021                                 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited                  05-04-2021     12-04-2021       NIL                       12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited #   06-04-2021     12-04-2021                                 12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited                       06-04-2021     12-04-2021   2108.9% (F)    02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited               06-04-2021     12-04-2021     35% (F)      02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Tri-Pack Films Limited        07-04-2021     14-04-2021     50% (F)      05-04-2021     14-04-2021
Dar es Salaam Textile
Mills Limited #               08-04-2021     15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Limited #    09-04-2021     15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Nishat Chunian Limited #      10-04-2021     16-04-2021                                 16-04-2021
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

