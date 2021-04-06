KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (April 5, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.40 153.37 153.22 153.05 152.81 152.70 152.56 EUR 180.57 180.59 180.54 180.44 180.30 180.28 180.24 GBP 212.23 212.18 212.01 211.76 211.48 211.33 211.17 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021