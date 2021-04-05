ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.93%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-7.65%)
BOP 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
BYCO 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
DGKC 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.86%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.65%)
HUBC 81.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.53%)
JSCL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.55%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.56%)
PAEL 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.86%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.6%)
PTC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.06%)
TRG 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.30 (-6.07%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.19%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -97.96 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,846 Decreased By ▼ -602.02 (-2.46%)
KSE100 43,589 Decreased By ▼ -712.18 (-1.61%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By ▼ -307.59 (-1.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE March non-oil private sector growth climbs to 20-month high

  • The output subindex climbed to 56.3 in March from 51.8 in February, also reaching its highest level since July 2019 but still below the series average of 57.3.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector grew in March at the fastest pace since July 2019, boosted by new business and a sharp rise in the construction sector, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 52.6 in March from 50.6 in February, hitting a 20-month high and indicating a solid upturn in business conditions but still below the series average of 54.1.

"The PMI has also now been above the 50.0 no-change mark in each of the latest four months, signalling increased momentum in the economy's recovery. Likewise, business confidence improved to an eight-month high, with vaccine optimism driving confidence in future activity," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

The output subindex climbed to 56.3 in March from 51.8 in February, also reaching its highest level since July 2019 but still below the series average of 57.3.

Some subindexes weighed on the overall PMI, however, with input prices ticking up and delivery times on raw materials and key components increasing amid pressure on global supply chains.

"There is growing concern surrounding supply-side factors, however, with global delivery delays having built up during the first quarter of the year," Owen said.

"Firms struggling to contain costs may find this acting as a resistance to future output growth as COVID-19 restrictions continue to unwind and new orders start to improve."

Employment contracted for the second consecutive month and shrank at a slightly faster pace than in February.

Expectations for future output continued a gradual rise into March and the subindex has been rising further into growth territory for four straight months.

"Despite a greater intake of new orders, anecdotal evidence suggested that firms sought to ease cost pressures through staff reductions. That said, the rate of job shedding was much softer than those seen throughout much of the COVID-19 pandemic so far," the PMI report said.

construction sector pandemic COVID19 Oil PMI David Owen subindex

UAE March non-oil private sector growth climbs to 20-month high

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters