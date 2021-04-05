ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Mushtaq Ghumman 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly unhappy with Ministry of Energy (Power Division and Petroleum Division) for prolonged delay in finalisation of modalities required to resolve KE issues, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On January 21, 2021, Prime Minister had given ten days to SAPM on Power, SAPM on Petroleum, Secretary Power and Secretary Petroleum to finalise modalities of possible settlement along with all possible options including arbitration to be worked out with pros and cons.

Both the Divisions were also warned that action may be taken for failing to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister as per given timelines and progress report may be submitted to the Prime Minister Office. However, the issue is still unresolved as SAPM on Power, Tabish Gauhar and recently removed SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar were not on the same page in terms of "equity and fairness". Nadeem Babar argued that resolution of disputed amount should be on the basis of equity and fairness.

Power and Petroleum are now both with Tabish Gauhar who has a trust deficit with KE. A letter written by Tabish Gauhar, which is now the official viewpoint of Power Division, has also made things difficult.

Last month, Prime Minister had assured Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, one of the largest business groups in Saudi Arabia, of full cooperation and support by the government in resolving matters pertaining to KE as well as impediments to the conclusion of Shanghai Electric Power (SEP)’s proposal to take 66.40 percent controlling stakes in KE.

Meanwhile, another Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) headed by Minister for Privatisation, Mohammad Mian Somoro held meetings to evolve a consensus on the Terms of Reference (ToRs) on Arbitration to resolve dispute receivables/ payables and future line of action.

At the last meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee held in Privatisation Commission, a heated debate was witnessed between different participants including the SAPM on Power and removed SAPM on Petroleum due to which no consensus was evolved on ToRs of arbitration. The participants decided that the matter should be tabled before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet along with comments from all stakeholders so that a collective decision is taken as one of the participants shared a decision on sugar subsidy due to which he was called by the FIA. NAB's fear is one of the key factors behind delay in important decisions. Nepra is also hesitant to support a proposal which says that if the government does not pay Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) in time, the additional financial impact should be recovered from consumers.

When contacted, a senior official in Privatisation Commission told this scribe that summary on KE affairs along with comments of stakeholders is almost ready for the ECC and will be dispatched any time during this week.

In addition to Tabish Gauhar's letter, Power Division in its views on KE's Arbitration proposals maintains that Government parties to the Arbitration Agreement need to have a separate discussion regarding: (i) processing of the case; (ii) parties to Arbitration; and (iii) authorities acting on behalf of Government of Pakistan to execute the Arbitration Agreement.

It further states that the draft handed over during the meeting envisages Secretary Power Division would execute the agreement whereas only two entities of Power Division, namely NTDC and CPPA-G have a dispute with K-Electric. Finance Division, Petroleum Division and Government of Sindh are also required to be parties to the Arbitration Agreement. The mandate/responsibility of the said three parties is beyond the scope of functions assigned to Power Division under Rules of Business, 1973.

CPPA-G is the party to this agreement, whereas it has receivables against KE under the contract. Consideration of "equity and fairness" under Clause-3, cannot be allowed to compromise the contractual interests of CPPA-G.

"Power Division also does not agree to determination of compensation to be paid by defaulting parties on the basis of principles of financing cost of the claiming party given in Clause-3 of the ToRs because the contractually obligated late payment surcharge to be paid by KE is based on the late payment surcharge on the same rate that CPPA-G has to pay to the power producers," the sources maintained.

Power Division has proposed that a separate mechanism amongst the Government parties be agreed as per clause-10 of Arbitration Agreement. Finance Division on behalf of Government of Pakistan has to commit in advance for payment and/ or setting-off of any claim on behalf of and amongst the GoP parties as provided in the Arbitration Agreement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KE SAPM PETROLEUM DIVISION Imran Khan energy Power Division MoE PM unhappy pros and cons

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.