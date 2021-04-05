ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

SWABI: Four persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Anbar Interchange, Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on a car passing through Anbar Interchange resulted in killing of a judge of ATC and his wife and two children. Two guards were also injured in the firing. Police have cordoned off the area to apprehend the perpetrator behind this gruesome murder.