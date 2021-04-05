Gwadar: GCW, GCZ inaugurated

KARACHI: In line with Pakistan and China's ambitious development plans for the Port City of Gwadar, inauguration of 'Gwadar CPEC Warehouses' (GCW) and 'Gwadar Commercial Zone' GCZ) took place on Friday to establish cargo storage facilities and development of office buildings, hotels, markets etc at prime locations adjacent to the new Gwadar International Airport.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Director General (DG) Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Shahzeb Khan Kakar with his presence. A number of investors, and real state representatives were also present on the occasion.

Gwadar CPEC Warehouses' and ' Gwadar Commercial Zone are projects of Akbar Group and its marketing is being carried out by the Star Marketing.

Shahzeb Khan Kakar said development work under new Gwadar Master Plan is in full swing, work on planning and legislative fronts has been finalized, while the infrastructure development side will also see progress in days to come.

While appreciating Akbar Group for the fulfilment of its commitments, he vowed to extend his all out support.

He said GDA is in constant touch with ABAD for its micro planning. We don't want any arbitrary work that would be unacceptable for the stakeholders - the locals, developers, and the investors. "No stakeholder should feel left out in the process of development," he said.

He said the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal is the firm believer of taking people on board. On his direction, GDA is conducting public hearings to take recommendation, input of the concerned parties to incorporate them in the development policy.

Up to 80 percent demands of the investors have been incorporated in the master plan.

He said the Master Plan is not something to be kept hidden. Rather the purpose of this document is to ensure economic development along with the human development.

We are trying to declare Gwadar a tax free city. On request of CM Balochistan, legislation has been moved to the Parliament for considerations. It’s the dream of CM Balochistan to see Gwadar like Dubai. He said development is not possible without political will.

Kakar said the city will be developed under the highest of international standards to be an economic hub for the entire region and beyond.

To a query, he said Gwadar Development Authority has decided to revoke the licenses of fake and dubious housing sites, besides taking action against those responsible. The port will become the largest commercial and economic center in South Asia.

According to the new Gwadar Smart City Master Plan, Gwadar’s population will increase rapidly in the long run. The city will require some 15,800 new homes by 2025, 47,600 by 2030 and 254,500 by 2050.

The plan has been implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development, Gwadar Development Authority and China Communications Construction Company. Under the plan, 15,800 new houses will be required in Gwadar city by 2025, which will increase to 47,600 by 2030. On this occasion, Akbar Group founder Akbar Ali thanked the guests from Karachi.

