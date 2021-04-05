KPC secretary robbed

KARACHI: Karachi Press Club secretary was robbed of his mobile phone and cash on Sunday evening while he was with family in North Nazimabad. Rizwan Bhatti, senior reporter associated with Business Recorder, was with his family when two men wearing shalwar kameez on a motorbike pulled up the scene. On the gun point, they grabbed the mobile phone and cash. Rizwan told the incident took less than a minute. The FIR has been registered in Sharae Noor Jehan police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021