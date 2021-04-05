Country cannot afford complete lockdown: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the country cannot afford another complete lockdown.

“As the country cannot afford a complete lockdown, the Punjab government is taking steps to provide services to people through its public departments while the business activities are also running with some necessary measures,” the minister said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said that by following precautions we can save ourselves from the third wave of the corona. He requested the masses to wear facemasks, maintain social distance and avoid going to crowded areas. “Taking proper precautionary measures is the only way to stay safe until the process of vaccination completes,” he added.

