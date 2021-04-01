ANL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 148.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.61 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,773 Decreased By ▼ -167.11 (-0.67%)
KSE100 44,472 Decreased By ▼ -115.96 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.21 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking Wall Street gains, NZ flat

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2132 GMT.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by a positive session on Wall Street overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2132 GMT.

