Markets
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking Wall Street gains, NZ flat
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2132 GMT.
01 Apr 2021
Australian shares were set to rise on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by a positive session on Wall Street overnight.
The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 5.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2132 GMT.
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking Wall Street gains, NZ flat
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan
US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report
Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far
Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN
Read more stories
Comments