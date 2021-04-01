ANL 36.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.26%)
ASC 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-4.4%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
BYCO 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.14%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.13%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
TRG 149.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.97%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.79 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,787 Decreased By ▼ -153.4 (-0.62%)
KSE100 44,484 Decreased By ▼ -104.06 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,237 Decreased By ▼ -31.82 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane out for up to six months

  • "I'll be out for a wee while, hopefully no longer than six months," he said.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

WELLINGTON: All Blacks captain Sam Cane revealed Thursday he will be sidelined for up to six months with a pectoral muscle tear, ruling him out of Super Rugby and most of the international season.

Cane suffered the chest muscle injury in Waikato Chiefs' win over Auckland Blues on Saturday and will undergo surgery next week.

"I'll be out for a wee while, hopefully no longer than six months," he said.

"I'm obviously disappointed but really positive that it's an easy fix. I'm looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape."

The All Blacks hope to play a 15-Test schedule this year, including hosting Italy and Fiji in July, the Rugby Championship and a northern hemisphere tour.

Cane has previously returned from a broken neck that kept him out the game for almost a year and numerous concussions.

