Land worth Rs450bn retrieved: CM vows indiscriminate action against land grabbers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to continue indiscriminate action against the land grabbers till every inch of the state land is not recovered from the squatters.

While giving details during a presser at his office on Wednesday, the CM said, 155,000 acres of land has been retrieved in different parts of the province having a value of Rs 450 billion. It is the largest operation in the history of the province and the task will be brought to its logical end, he indicated. During the last seven days, 12318-acre land of Rs 22.32 billion and 70 lac value has been recovered from illegal occupants in 31 districts, he said.

403 FIRs have been registered and 97 accused have also been arrested, he added. The land has been retrieved in Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, DG Khan, Multan, Narowal and other cities and the recovered state land will be utilized for public welfare purposes, he said.

The CM disclosed that a strategy has been devised to best use the recovered lands while the data bank will also be set up in the Board of Revenue and steps will be taken so that no one could dare to reoccupy such lands, he said.

Replying to a question, the CM said the anti-corruption establishment takes action if a government employee is found involved in the occupation of state land but the government has started indiscriminate action without caring for any political affiliation. Indiscriminate action will be continued against all; whether it’s my relative or any office-bearer of the party, he emphasized.

To another question, the CM clarified that no ban is imposed on private transport, however, a restriction is imposed on public transport to overcome the spread of coronavirus. Steps have been taken against corona and the government does not want to hold complete lockdown but the spread has to be overcome, he maintained.

The businesses are not shut down but timings of bazaars and markets are reduced as the government wants the business to run while minimizing the spread of coronavirus.

To another question, the CM said the corona vaccine was being supplied by the federal government but the Punjab government has also constituted a committee to procure this vaccine and the committee will submit final recommendations.

To another question, the CM asserted that corona SOPs will be implemented in Ramazan bazars while a collective decision will be made in consultation with NCOC about Namaz-e-Taraweeh.

Moreover, the CM asked the citizens to follow corona SOPs as the current wave is more intense than before and the ratio of positive cases has also increased.

The CM said the health system is under pressure as the corona situation is critical in Lahore and other cities. The people should wear facemasks as the government has taken every possible step to save the lives of the people, he advised.

Observance of instructions is in the best interest of the citizens as the number of patients is increasing due to non-observance of SOPs and carelessness. The situation would become more critical if SOPs are not followed and legal action will be initiated in case of violation of standard operating procedures, the CM warned.

