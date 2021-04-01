Clerks’ issues: Punjab govt forms sub-committee of DRAC

LAHORE: To resolve the issues clerks has relating to allowances, the Punjab government has constituted a sub-committee of Disparity Reduction Allowance Committee (DRAC).

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari will head the sub-committee while its members include Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed Saho, provincial secretaries of various departments and representatives All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA).

In this connection, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired a meeting of DRAC here on Wednesday which was attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari, Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed Saho and officials of other departments. On the occasion, the Finance Secretary gave a briefing on the allowances received by government employees in various departments. While addressing the meeting, the ministers directed the sub-committee to submit a final report within 10 days. They observed that the APCA representation in the sub-committee was essential for the positive progress in the demands regarding DRAC allowance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021