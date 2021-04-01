ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Pakistan

In-house change in Punjab: Shehbaz denies having any knowledge

Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denied having knowledge about any possibility of in-house change in Punjab.

In a conversation with the reporters during break of hearing of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference, Shehbaz also expressed his inability to say something about the future of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Shahbaz claimed, “Being behind the bars, I am unaware of what is happening outside the jail,” and advised the reporters to ask him about the life in jail. Earlier, the accountability court issued show cause notices to two prosecution witnesses for not presenting relevant record and adjourned the proceedings till April 01.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the court for a long adjournment in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The court rose for the day and observed this point would be considered later.

The jail officials also produced former head of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema before the court. Other suspects, already released on bail, also appeared. Former principal secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, another accused, has been given an exemption from personal appearance in the proceedings.

The NAB alleged that Punjab Land Development Company signed a contract in 2015 but failed to complete the low-cost housing project despite the lapse of three years. It said Cheema being head of the LDA awarded Rs14 billion contract to a joint venture led by Lahore Casa Company in violation of rules. The bureau also alleged that Bismillah Engineering of Shahid Shafiq was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City Developers (Pvt) Ltd. It accused Cheema of receiving illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land from the owners of Paragon developers. Shahbaz, being former Chief Minister, is accused of misuse of authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

