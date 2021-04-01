In-house change in Punjab: Shehbaz denies having any knowledge

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denied having knowledge about any possibility of in-house change in Punjab.

In a conversation with the reporters during break of hearing of Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference, Shehbaz also expressed his inability to say something about the future of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Shahbaz claimed, “Being behind the bars, I am unaware of what is happening outside the jail,” and advised the reporters to ask him about the life in jail. Earlier, the accountability court issued show cause notices to two prosecution witnesses for not presenting relevant record and adjourned the proceedings till April 01.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the court for a long adjournment in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The court rose for the day and observed this point would be considered later.

The jail officials also produced former head of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema before the court. Other suspects, already released on bail, also appeared. Former principal secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, another accused, has been given an exemption from personal appearance in the proceedings.

The NAB alleged that Punjab Land Development Company signed a contract in 2015 but failed to complete the low-cost housing project despite the lapse of three years. It said Cheema being head of the LDA awarded Rs14 billion contract to a joint venture led by Lahore Casa Company in violation of rules. The bureau also alleged that Bismillah Engineering of Shahid Shafiq was a proxy firm working on behalf of Paragon City Developers (Pvt) Ltd. It accused Cheema of receiving illegal gratification in the form of 32 kanals of land from the owners of Paragon developers. Shahbaz, being former Chief Minister, is accused of misuse of authority.

