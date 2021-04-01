Faryal Talpur, Essrani: SHC restores Sindh PA membership

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench on Wednesday restored Assembly membership of Pakistan Peoples Party MPAs Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essra.

The court had suspended their membership of Sindh Assembly over dog bite incidents in their constituencies. Farooq H Naik appeared before the court in hearing of the case on Wednesday.

Talpur and Giyan Chand had filed review petitions in court against suspension of their Assembly membership.

Farooq Naik pleaded to the court that the MPAs were not responsible for these incidents adding that they will follow the court’s orders. The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had suspended membership of the Pakistan Peoples Party MPAs, Faryal Talpur and Giyan Chand Essrani on March 16 over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies.

The court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue the suspension notification of the two MPAs.