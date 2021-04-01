ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
132kV Wapda House Grid Station inaugurated

PESHAWAR: A 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station was inaugurated here on Wednesday. The 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station...
Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: A 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

The 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station was constructed with total estimated cost of Rs260 million, it meant to facilitate the consumers of Peshawar City and adjacent areas.

Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-31 (Peshawar-V), Shaukat Ali formally inaugurated the grid station during a ceremony held here at Wapda House, which was also attended by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan & Chief Engineer (O&M) Asim Raza.

With the Completion of the Grid Station, the low voltage problems and forced load-shedding have been redressed, according to the Pesco spokesman,

Similarly, he said that there are 12 feeders emanating from this grid, they are 11 KV Shahi Bagh-1, 2, IPF-2,Jail Express, Faqirabad Express, Saeedabad, Axillary, Warsak Road-2, Faqirabad-2, Zain Taara, Yousafabad, Warsak Road Express.

Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Pesco CEO said that the company is striving to ensure best to facilitate consumers.

The Pesco CEO thanked Shaukat Ali for his cooperation extended to Pesco in early completion of Pesco projects. CEO said that provision of facilities to consumers is our top priority.

He said that with the energization of 132 KV Wapda House grid station technical losses will also be reduced. Consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh grid station, Peshawar Fort Grid Station, Sakhi Chashma Grid Station and Peshawar Cantt grid station will directly get relief and hence low voltage problems, frequent tripping, unscheduled electricity load and forced load-shedding will be redressed.

