Pakistan

BISP holds first e-Kachehri on PM’s instructions

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 01 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: On the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) organised its first-ever “e-Kachehri” on Wednesday in a bid to redress the rising number of complaints of BISP beneficiaries and provide related information to public regarding BISP projects.

Director General Cash Transfer at BISP Noor Rehman conducted the e-Kachehri.

Several BISP beneficiaries categorically reported that they were facing issues related to cash transfers in their designated accounts. The DG noted down the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers of the beneficiaries with the assurances that their issues would be resolved “at the earliest.”

It also emerged at the event that some beneficiaries stopped receiving financial assistance from BISP without any explanation or reason given to them.

Some beneficiaries categorically reported problems in biometric identification for receiving cash grants and issues regarding deceased beneficiaries and those with special needs.

The beneficiaries, during the e-Kachehri, also asked questions related to the procedure of applying for the different federal government’s different social safety programmes and their eligibility criteria.

“The purpose of this e-Kachehri was to provide direct answers to the queries of the beneficiaries by the officials concerned at BISP and provide guidance for possible solutions to their problems,” BISP said in a statement issued after the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government Imran Khan biometric cnic BISP e Kachehri Noor Rehman

BISP holds first e-Kachehri on PM’s instructions

