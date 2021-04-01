ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PACRA Analytics signs MoU with ARC Advisory

01 Apr 2021

LAHORE: PACRA Analytics (PACRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ARC Advisory (Private) Limited (ARC) with an objective of strengthening the corporate governance and provides training to inculcate ethical values and business knowledge.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of PACRA and was attended by CEO PACRA/Chairman PACRA Analytics Shahzad Saleem, Chairman Rating Committee Amanullah Khan, and Head of Development, Adnan Dilawar. Razi Khan ARC Executive Director, Anjum Ata - ARC Executive Director, Mustajab Dar - Manager Business Advisory Services, Asfandyar Ali - ARC Associate and Imran Afzal.

PACRA Analytics (Private) Limited (PACRA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, represented by their CEO Shahzad Saleem, a Chartered Accountant with more than twenty years of credit rating experience, is involved in providing training services to companies.

PACRA’s objective is to enable companies to reach their maximum potential through methodical guidance.

ARC was represented by Razi Khan, an executive director of ARC and former President of UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who has a vast experience of training individuals and companies so that they attain their maximum potential. The company has expertise in corporate trainings amongst its other expertise of tax and management consultancy.

Both companies look forward to improving the level of corporate knowledge to maximize seamless operations.

This MoU offers a unique integration of expertise which will generate a synergy that will enhance the effectiveness of the overall process of delivering corporate trainings.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PACRA Amanullah Khan Razia Khan Shahzad Saleem Mustajab Dar Anjum Ata

PACRA Analytics signs MoU with ARC Advisory

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.