PACRA Analytics signs MoU with ARC Advisory

LAHORE: PACRA Analytics (PACRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ARC Advisory (Private) Limited (ARC) with an objective of strengthening the corporate governance and provides training to inculcate ethical values and business knowledge.

The signing ceremony took place at the office of PACRA and was attended by CEO PACRA/Chairman PACRA Analytics Shahzad Saleem, Chairman Rating Committee Amanullah Khan, and Head of Development, Adnan Dilawar. Razi Khan ARC Executive Director, Anjum Ata - ARC Executive Director, Mustajab Dar - Manager Business Advisory Services, Asfandyar Ali - ARC Associate and Imran Afzal.

PACRA Analytics (Private) Limited (PACRA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited, represented by their CEO Shahzad Saleem, a Chartered Accountant with more than twenty years of credit rating experience, is involved in providing training services to companies.

PACRA’s objective is to enable companies to reach their maximum potential through methodical guidance.

ARC was represented by Razi Khan, an executive director of ARC and former President of UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who has a vast experience of training individuals and companies so that they attain their maximum potential. The company has expertise in corporate trainings amongst its other expertise of tax and management consultancy.

Both companies look forward to improving the level of corporate knowledge to maximize seamless operations.

This MoU offers a unique integration of expertise which will generate a synergy that will enhance the effectiveness of the overall process of delivering corporate trainings.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021