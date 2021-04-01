Covid-19: Experts pledge to close global immunisation gap

KARACHI: World-leading experts during the online debate ‘The World Immunisation & Logistics Summit’ on Wednesday have pledged to close the global immunisation gap.

Through a series of key discussions with global healthcare professionals, philanthropists, decision makers and senior government officials, the consensus was formed that innovation, ingenuity and inclusiveness are key to finding a global solution to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all.

H.E. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, delivered the opening address titled ‘Innovation, ingenuity and inclusiveness: Finding the human solution to a global challenge’. He spoke of the pace at which countries and communities had collaborated since the pandemic began.

“In 2020 and so far this year, the Covid-19 global pandemic continues to be one of the largest and most complex global challenges in modern times. It’s incredible how the world has come together to tackle this issue that transcends communities, borders and continents,” he said.

Discussing the resilience and success that the world has shown, the Chairman said: “There are incredible technology and scientific advancements that have been developed as a result of the pandemic. Under one unified goal, countries around the world are working tirelessly to find solutions.”

Speaking of the achievements of Abu Dhabi and the HOPE Consortium to date, H.E. Abdullah explained: “We strongly believe no one can do this alone. Together, we have a capacity to handle over six billion doses of the vaccine this year, and we are already increasing this to deliver over 18 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, with the capacity to deliver this anywhere in the world. We believe the HOPE Consortium is a catalyst for even greater collaboration with partners worldwide.”

“No one is out of this pandemic until everyone is out of this pandemic,” he concluded.

