ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Pakistan

Covid-19: Experts pledge to close global immunisation gap

KARACHI: World-leading experts during the online debate ‘The World Immunisation & Logistics Summit’ on...
Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: World-leading experts during the online debate ‘The World Immunisation & Logistics Summit’ on Wednesday have pledged to close the global immunisation gap.

Through a series of key discussions with global healthcare professionals, philanthropists, decision makers and senior government officials, the consensus was formed that innovation, ingenuity and inclusiveness are key to finding a global solution to the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring equitable access to vaccines for all.

H.E. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, delivered the opening address titled ‘Innovation, ingenuity and inclusiveness: Finding the human solution to a global challenge’. He spoke of the pace at which countries and communities had collaborated since the pandemic began.

“In 2020 and so far this year, the Covid-19 global pandemic continues to be one of the largest and most complex global challenges in modern times. It’s incredible how the world has come together to tackle this issue that transcends communities, borders and continents,” he said.

Discussing the resilience and success that the world has shown, the Chairman said: “There are incredible technology and scientific advancements that have been developed as a result of the pandemic. Under one unified goal, countries around the world are working tirelessly to find solutions.”

Speaking of the achievements of Abu Dhabi and the HOPE Consortium to date, H.E. Abdullah explained: “We strongly believe no one can do this alone. Together, we have a capacity to handle over six billion doses of the vaccine this year, and we are already increasing this to deliver over 18 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, with the capacity to deliver this anywhere in the world. We believe the HOPE Consortium is a catalyst for even greater collaboration with partners worldwide.”

“No one is out of this pandemic until everyone is out of this pandemic,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

healthcare pandemic COVID online debate The World Immunisation & Logistics Summit philanthropists

