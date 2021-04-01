Motorways and highways: Drone patrolling, body-worn cameras help prevent crimes: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, on Wednesday, said that launching of drone patrolling, body-worn cameras, the National Highways and Motorway Police Vehicle Tracking System, and the PSV Management System on Motorways and Highways will help prevent the violation and crime.

In a launching of drone patrolling on motorways and highways, body worn cameras, the National Highways and Motorway Police Vehicle Tracking System and the PSV Management System, the minister said that proud institutions such as the National Highways and Motorway Police have taken another step towards success in the field of national service. Effective patrolling and traffic monitoring on motorways and national highways with the use of drone technology will prevent violations of traffic rules. Appreciating the efforts of the Motorway Police, he said that the Motorway Police today has definitely done an important duty for which the IG Motorway Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam deserves appreciation. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the present government has executed road infrastructure projects of 1,654 kilometres in its two and a half years tenure.

He said we initiated work on 11 new projects including the western route of the CPEC, whilst the ground-breaking of five more projects will be performed this year.

The minister said that the ground breaking of the first phase of Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway will be performed on 27th of May.

Referring to the deteriorating condition of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzafargarh road, he said maintenance work has been started on it. He said this will be turned into a motorway or an expressway. Work on this project will be started in October.

He said the groundbreaking of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway and Chaman-Quetta-Karachi expressway will also be performed this year.

Murad Saeed said the total length of our road infrastructure projects will exceed over 6,000 kilometres, which is three times more than the ones executed in the previous regime. He said our road infrastructure projects are different from the previous regime as these are not being built through loans but investments. The minister said technology is being used to make the journey on motorways and highways safe. He said this has also helped increase our revenue.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Senator Zarqa, Federal Secretary for Communications, Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Regional Commanders, Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders, senior police officers and media representatives.

