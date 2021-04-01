ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SSGC levies PUG charges in accordance with Gas Supply Contract with domestic customers

01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: SSGC reiterates that it has never been in a practice of over-billing its esteemed customers, as it raises gas bills in accordance to the actual meter readings obtained from the gas meters installed at the customer’s premises. It is only in the proven case of slow or defective meters when the Company has to recover the charges calculated as a result, from the customers.

At the outset the PUG phenomenon that has to be clearly understood. If the gas meter due to any technical reason whatsoever, ceases or omits to regularly register the volume of natural gas supplied, the meter is said to be Passing Un-registered Gas or PUG. The Company subsequently changes such gas meters and charges an estimated bill equivalent to three months’ average consumption.

Another type of PUG charges levied, are due to the slowness of the meter. In this case, gas meter being a mechanical device, age out due to wear and tear. SSGC replaces such meters through its scheduled meter change programme. This involves testing all such meters in the Company’s meter testing laboratory and if slowness is determined then that particular volume is billed to the customer on the basis of 3-months average consumption. It is pertinent to mention here that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that notifies prevailing gas tariffs, permits for levying these charges.

Here it may be noted that levying of PUG charges in the monthly gas bills of customers is also in accordance to the ‘Gas Supply Contract for Domestic Customers’ that is agreed and signed by the customer and the same is duly approved by the OGRA.

Such instances are well covered under the respective clause of Gas Supply Contract, duly approved by OGRA. If the gas meter ceases or omits to register the actual gas consumption of customer as per the load and appliances installed at the customer’s premises, clause # 10 (iii) would be applicable that is applied when meter is not registering the actual consumption of gas. SSGC conducts surveys of its customers showing ‘Nil’ and ‘Minimum’ consumption in order to ascertain that their meter is properly registering the readings. Those meters identified for not registering properly are replaced and PUG charges are levied as per clause 10 (iii) of GSA. As the replacement of meter of such customers take certain time period therefore PUG claims are sometimes extended upto a period of one (1) year.

In order to facilitate the customer in reducing the financial burden, SSGC charges a minimal volume/amount in the monthly gas bills of these customers so that the burden of total PUG charges is not felt by the customers. Once the actual PUG charges are calculated, the charges already billed under this head are adjusted accordingly. If PUG estimation is less than the amount charged then the customer account is credited and vice versa. Hence the customer does not feel the pinch of a high gas bill.Living up to its slogan ‘service with a smile’, the Company’s Customer Services team always ensures that the customer’s complaints in this regards are properly evaluated, resolved and timely responded. SSGC always welcomes all its worthy customers who have any billing issues to contact the Company’s Customer Facilitation Centers in their neighborhood, SSGC’s Mega Service Centre in Korangi, Karachi, call 24/7 operational 1199 Contact Center and register complaints on Company’s social media platforms and through Customer Connect Mobile App.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA SSGC gas supply PUG charges domestic customers Gas Supply Contract for Domestic Customers

SSGC levies PUG charges in accordance with Gas Supply Contract with domestic customers

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.