78 more die of Covid-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,757 new coronavirus cases and 78 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 cases tally to 603,126, and deaths to 14,434.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), over the past 24 hours, 2,848 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 603,126 making it over 97 percent.

According to the NCOC, after the detection of 4,757 new Covid-19 cases, active coronavirus cases have reached 50,397 which were below 20,000 mark a month ago.

Pakistan over the past five days is reporting more than 4,000 cases daily.

Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported the most deaths in the past 24 hours as 46 people died in Punjab and 23 in KPK.

Out of 78 Covid-19 deaths, 73 were under treatment in hospital and five at homes.

According to the NCOC figures, Punjab, KPK, the ICT, and AJK at present are the top contributors in the Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Nationwide 43,965 tests were conducted on Tuesday, including 7,853 in Sindh, 20,983 in Punjab, 7,650 in KPK, 5,976 in ICT, 488 in Balochistan, 207 in G-B, and 808 in AJK.

According to the NCOC, the positivity ratio stands at 10.8 percent.

Sindh with 265,443 Covid-19 cases is on top followed by Punjab 220,392 cases, the KPK with 87,055 cases, the ICT with 57,833 cases, Balochistan with 19,557, Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 12,663 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 5,024 cases.

Out of 14,434 national coronavirus deaths, Punjab with 6,365 is on top followed by Sindh with 4,497 deaths where two people died in the past 24 hours, KPK with 2,342 deaths where 23 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 568 deaths of which five died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 352 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, and Balochistan with 207 deaths.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in February 2020, Pakistan has carried out a total 10,197,329 coronavirus tests so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 3,912 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 67 percent, the ICT 64 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent, and Lahore 63 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas: Gujrat 74 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 82 percent, and Swat 84 percent.

Around 412 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, G-B, and Balochistan.

