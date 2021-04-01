ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend      BC-2 Start      AGM/ EOGM
Name of Company                       Book Closure           Bonus/        Date                   
                                   From          To          Right       Ex- Price                
==================================================================================================
AGP Limited #                 26-03-2021     02-04-2021                                 02-04-2021
Azgard Nine Limited #         27-03-2021     03-04-2021                                 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass                   26-03-2021     06-04-2021    25% B (i)     24-03-2021     06-04-2021
Industries Ltd. #
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.        31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Sunrays Textile               31-03-2021     07-04-2021   200% (i) B     29-03-2021
Mills Ltd.
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                  04-04-2021     08-04-2021    0.42% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited             04-04-2021     08-04-2021   12.47% (F)     01-04-2021     08-04-2021
JS Investments Limited        02-04-2021     09-04-2021       NIL                       09-04-2021
Atlas Insurance Limited       02-04-2021     09-04-2021     70% (F)      31-03-2021     09-04-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited            02-04-2021     09-04-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited           02-04-2021     09-04-2021
Pakistan Engineering
Company Limited #             03-04-2021     09-04-2021                                 09-04-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. #   02-04-2021     10-04-2021                                 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited                  05-04-2021     12-04-2021       NIL                       12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited #   06-04-2021     12-04-2021                                 12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited               06-04-2021     12-04-2021     35% (F)      02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited                       06-04-2021     12-04-2021   2108.9% (F)    02-04-2021     12-04-2021
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

PM seeks ‘climate finance’ for Pakistan

PIA’s Roosevelt hotel: MoF for consulting NAB before making payment

PSMA seeks exemption of ST on local supplies

APTMA opposes ECC decision

POL products’ prices reduced

WTO hikes 2021 trade growth forecast

FIRs against Tareen, son registered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.