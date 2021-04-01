KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ EOGM
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date
From To Right Ex- Price
AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021
Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021
Tariq Glass 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 25% B (i) 24-03-2021 06-04-2021
Industries Ltd. #
Indus Dyeing &
Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021
Sunrays Textile 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021
Mills Ltd.
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference) 04-04-2021 08-04-2021 0.42% (F) 01-04-2021 08-04-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited 04-04-2021 08-04-2021 12.47% (F) 01-04-2021 08-04-2021
JS Investments Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 NIL 09-04-2021
Atlas Insurance Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 70% (F) 31-03-2021 09-04-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021
Pakistan Engineering
Company Limited # 03-04-2021 09-04-2021 09-04-2021
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. # 02-04-2021 10-04-2021 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited 05-04-2021 12-04-2021 NIL 12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited # 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 35% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 2108.9% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **
Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##
Preference Right Shares ***
