KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ EOGM Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date From To Right Ex- Price ================================================================================================== AGP Limited # 26-03-2021 02-04-2021 02-04-2021 Azgard Nine Limited # 27-03-2021 03-04-2021 03-04-2021 Tariq Glass 26-03-2021 06-04-2021 25% B (i) 24-03-2021 06-04-2021 Industries Ltd. # Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021 Sunrays Textile 31-03-2021 07-04-2021 200% (i) B 29-03-2021 Mills Ltd. Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (Preference) 04-04-2021 08-04-2021 0.42% (F) 01-04-2021 08-04-2021 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 04-04-2021 08-04-2021 12.47% (F) 01-04-2021 08-04-2021 JS Investments Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 NIL 09-04-2021 Atlas Insurance Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 70% (F) 31-03-2021 09-04-2021 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited 02-04-2021 09-04-2021 Pakistan Engineering Company Limited # 03-04-2021 09-04-2021 09-04-2021 Ghandhara Industries Ltd. # 02-04-2021 10-04-2021 10-04-2021 Security Investment Bank Limited 05-04-2021 12-04-2021 NIL 12-04-2021 Ismail Industries Limited # 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 12-04-2021 Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 35% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 06-04-2021 12-04-2021 2108.9% (F) 02-04-2021 12-04-2021 ==================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

