COVID outbreak: 78 deaths, 4,757 new infections reported in 24 hours

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 78 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 4,757 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Wednesday.

With more fatalities, the total death toll due to the deadly disease has reached 14,434.

As per details, 4,757 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 3,197 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 667,957.

Meanwhile, 43,965 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 603,126 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 10197329 samples have been tested thus far.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent. The most number of cases are being reported from Punjab where the government has imposed smart lockdown in areas identified as COVID hotspots.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.