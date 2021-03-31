Pakistan
COAS visits logistics installation
31 Mar 2021
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited a Logistic Installation in Rawalpindi.
The COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed, construction of new sheds and upgardation of existing infrastructure, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.
The COAS appreciated the capacity enhancement of depot, adopting modern procedures and performance and commitment of the depot in provision of rations and other commodities at Rawalpindi station and complete Corps Area of Responsibilities (AOR).
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.
