ANL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AVN 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
DGKC 118.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.57%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.16%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 87.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.88%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.12%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
TRG 150.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.54%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.22%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,723 Decreased By ▼ -20.37 (-0.43%)
BR30 24,723 Decreased By ▼ -194.86 (-0.78%)
KSE100 44,255 Decreased By ▼ -177.2 (-0.4%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -94.41 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar breaks 110 yen for first time since March 2020

  • The dollar is up almost six percent from its recent low seen at the start of January.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: The dollar broke through the 110 yen barrier Tuesday for the first time in a year as optimism about the global economic outlook and rising US bond yields see investors turn away from the safe haven Japanese unit.

The greenback hit 110.18 yen in afternoon trade as investors grow increasingly confident that world growth will pick up pace this year thanks to huge stimulus spending, particularly by the United States, with predictions it could go as high as 115 yen.

With the US government pressing ahead with a massive spending spree to kickstart the world's top economy, there is a growing expectation that inflation will rocket over the coming months.

That has led to a rise in Treasury yields to one-year highs owing to bets that the Federal Reserve will have to lift interest rates earlier than its estimated 2024 timeline.

The yen is considered a go-to currency in times of turmoil and uncertainty and the unit strengthened against the dollar over the past 12 months owing to ongoing concern about the impact of the pandemic.

But the rollout of vaccines and passage of Donald Trump's near-$1 trillion stimulus at the end of last year, followed by Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion package soon after, have raised expectations for a strong recovery.

The dollar is up almost six percent from its recent low seen at the start of January.

"The dollar-yen trend is backed by the rise in Treasury yields as the market focuses on the extent of the potential US economic recovery," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"The dollar could rise to as high as 115 yen by the end of the year, depending on the pace of the recovery."

Yuan Yen Dollar won

Dollar breaks 110 yen for first time since March 2020

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters