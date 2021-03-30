ANL 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.27%)
BOP 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.28%)
DGKC 119.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.85%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.69%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HASCOL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.82%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.2%)
PAEL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
PRL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.08%)
TRG 156.30 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.39%)
UNITY 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By ▲ 35.9 (0.76%)
BR30 25,129 Increased By ▲ 211.94 (0.85%)
KSE100 44,621 Increased By ▲ 189.63 (0.43%)
KSE30 18,341 Increased By ▲ 76.5 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei rangebound in early trade

  • Among major shares, SoftBank Group rose 1.44 percent to 9,211 yen.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's blue-chip shares traded in a narrow range Tuesday following another record finish for the Dow, as Washington accelerates its vaccination programme, fuelling hopes for further economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index zigzagged from the previous day's close in early trade and was up 0.17 percent, or 48.62 points, to 29,433.14 shortly after the opening bell.

The broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent, or 14.05 points, to 1,979.29.

Shares faced selling on the ex-dividend date near the end of the current fiscal year as they started trading without the value of their next dividend payment.

Investors continued to digest warnings issued Monday from major financial institutions Nomura of Japan and Switzerland's Credit Suisse that they could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that liquidated billions in stocks last week.

But the global market did not react strongly to the announcements overnight.

Nomura Holdings headed south at the start but trimmed losses to 2.39 percent, trading at 588.6 yen in early trade.

Financial sector shares will see "nervous trade in the immediate term", Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"But overall hopes for a general economic recovery are seen providing support for the market," it added.

Investors cheered US President Joe Biden's announcement of additional measures to boost vaccination efforts, stoking hopes for a swift return of economic activities.

They also welcomed news that a giant ship was being removed from the Suez Canal after blocking the key waterway for almost a week.

Shortly before the market opened, the Japanese government announced that the nation's unemployment rate in February stood at 2.9 percent, flat from the previous month.

The dollar bought 109.81 yen, compared with 109.78 yen in New York.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group rose 1.44 percent to 9,211 yen.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing surged 2.88 percent to 88,880 yen. Sony was down 0.77 percent to 11,545 yen, while Toyota dropped 2.19 percent to 8,280 yen.

Chip manufacturer Renesas was down 2.57 percent at 1,177 ahead of an afternoon press conference expected to discuss new details of a fire at one of its plants that threatens to worsen the global semiconductor shortage.

Reports Monday suggested that the fire had created more extensive damage than initially reported, though it is not yet clear whether that will set back the timeline for the firm to recover capacity.

Credit Suisse SoftBank Group Dollar Switzerland's Tokyo's Nikkei stock broader Topix index fell

Tokyo's Nikkei rangebound in early trade

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters