Hong Kong stocks head into break with big gains
30 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday morning more than one percent higher, fuelled by optimism over the economic recovery and vaccine rollouts.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.18 percent, or 334.46 points, to 28,672.76.
