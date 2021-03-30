4,000 corona cases reported for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: The country has recorded over 4,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day as 4,525 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of the Covid-19 cases to 659,116.

Latest coronavirus data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Monday said that over the past 24 hours, 41 more coronavirus patients died taking the national death tally to 14,256.

In the past 24 hours, the 2,268 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the national tally to 598,197 of recovered patients, which is 90.8 percent of the total infections. At present, there are 46,663 active coronavirus patients across the country.

Out of 41 corona patients who died in the past 24 hours, 38 of them were under treatment in various hospitals, and three of them died in their respective quarantine or homes.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and the Punjab recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours as 18 people died in the KPK and 16 in Punjab, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) recorded two deaths, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported four coronavirus deaths.

According to the NCOC, following are the worst-hit Covid-19 districts in Pakistan: Swat 23 percent, Peshawar 22 percent, Noshehra 19 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Rawalpindi 15 percent, Faisalabad 15 percent, Multan 12 percent, Sargodha 12 percent, Sialkot 12 percent, Mandi Bahauddin 11percent, and Gujranwala 10 percent.

Multan with 67 percent ventilator occupancy is on top, followed by the ICT with 64 percent, Gujranwala 60 percent, and Lahore 52 percent.

Gujranwala with 85 percent Oxygen beds occupancy (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) is on top followed by Peshawar with 78 percent, Swat 73 percent, and Gujrat 70 percent.

Around 387 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Balochistan.

Some 40,369 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 9,140 in Sindh, 15,780 in Punjab, 8,196 in KPK, 5,359 in the ICT, 758 in Balochistan, 377 in GB, and 759 in AJK.

Sindh with 264,889 coronavirus cases is on top followed by the Punjab with 215,227 cases, KPK with 85,531 cases, ICT with 56,450 cases, Balochistan with 19,525 cases, AJK 12,484 cases, and G-B with 5,010 cases.

Punjab with 6,246 Covid-19 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,491 deaths, KPK 2,301 deaths, ICT with 561 deaths, the AJK with 348 deaths, Balochistan with 206 deaths, and G-B with 103 deaths is on the bottom.

Following is the situation of active and recovered cases across the country: AJK has 1,376 active cases and 10,760 recovered, Balochistan active cases 273, recovered 19,046, G-B active cases 48, recovered 4,859, ICT active cases 8,825 recovered 47,064, KPK active cases 8,408, recovered 74,822, Punjab active cases 23,104, recovered 185,877, and Sindh active cases 4,629 and recovered 255,769.

A total of 10,107,095 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 3,648 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

To contain the virus, the NCOC recently has taken various measures including closure of educational institutes, closing down of shrines, cinemas, restricting business activities, and mandatory use of facemask.

