COVID-19 vaccination: Careem introduces new service

KARACHI: Careem has released a new feature in its super app, which enables users to book a ride to any Covid-19 vaccination centre in the country with just two taps. The new “get vaccinated” tool includes detailed information from official government sources on the vaccines being offered in the country, its eligibility, and the timings and locations of all centers across the country. Through the tool, customers can simply call the nearest vaccination center through the app and book a hassle-free ride, avoiding all traffic and parking issues.

The company said it observed a surge in the number of customers booking rides to vaccination centres as soon as the vaccination process started by the government earlier this month. Thus far, more than 10,000 customers have booked a Careem ride to be vaccinated. More than 350,000 vaccines have been administered across Pakistan according to data by Reuters COVID-19 Tracker.

Customers in all 10 cities where Careem operates, can access the new tool directly on the home screen of the app, underneath thumbnails of other rides, food, and delivery services. The app allows users to locate and book an appointment at the nearest vaccination centre as well.

