PN ships participate in Asad Al Bahr-II

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

Upon arrival at Doha, PN ships were warmly welcomed by senior officers of QENF and Defence Attache of Pakistan, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here on Monday.

During the visit the Mission Commander of PN Flotilla called on various dignitaries of the host country. In addition, the planning and coordination of bilateral exercise was undertaken with Qatar Emiri Naval and Air Force officers.

The exercise was aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability among the two navies.