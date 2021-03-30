PTI leader urges people to follow corona SOPs

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry has appealed to the people to wear masks, ensure social distancing and fully support the government measures.

“The PTI government is striving hard to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, but the people should also strictly follow the government guidelines in order to stay safe from the virus,” he said in a statement issued here on Monday. He further said that the third wave of the virus is very dangerous and thus the people need to be cautious. “Precaution is the only solution to avoid the deadly disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021