Pakistan

Webinar on ‘Launching of Pakistani Companies on Russian Online Marketplaces’ held

30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Trade Wing, Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow has organized a webinar titled “Launching of Pakistani Companies on Russian Online Marketplaces” on 25th March, 2021.

The main speakers at the webinar were Nasir Hamid, Minister (Trade), Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow-Russia, Ekaterina Pesterova, Deputy Director, City Nature, LLC and Irina Slepneva, Head of Int’l Business Department, City Nature, LLC.

The webinar was well attended by leading manufacturers/ exporters from across the country, 110 registered user, 77 attended. During the opening remarks Minister (Trade) briefed the participants about the purpose and objective of this webinar and highlighted the potential of Russian market and opportunities available for business through Russian Online Marketplaces.

Ekaterina, M/s. City Nature LLC gave a comprehensive presentation on e-commerce market perspective in Russia and how your business can succeed in Russia. She briefed the participants about current status of Russian economy and exponential growth in e-commerce business. It was informed that e-commerce sales in Russia 2020 were $38 billion which is estimated to grow to $11l billion by 2024.

The famous Russian online marketplaces were shared with participants and informed that their company M/s. City Nature LLC is the technical partner of Russian & CIS online trading platforms.

The audience was given the brief account of preference of Russian population opting for online marketplace over the normal market places. They informed that most famous online platform in Russia is ozon.ru. It was established in 1998 and the fastest growing e-commerce marketplace with 11.4million active buyers, amulti-category e-commerce platform delivering products to all parts of Russia.

The complete process of selling of products through this platform (registration, listing of products, marketing, logistics services, content and video streams, etc.) was explained to the participants.

The Russian team explained the audience the basic difference of working of Ozon.ru with other online platforms, it give direct access to cross border manufacturers to supply goods from their own warehousing facility to client.

During the session participants raised queries regarding, language, payment terms, schedule of delivery of goods, designated warehousing facility, portal service charges etc. all were well responded by Russian experts.

The Director General, TDAP Basit Rauf while giving vote of thank suggest Pak- Trade Wing and Russian team to start pilot project on immediate basis, it may start with limited number of manufacturers to find the practicality of proposal.

The participants were also informed that this is the first webinar focused on textile products. However, two more webinars on leather and its products and sports goods & gears will be organized shortly.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

