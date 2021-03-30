ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Turkish actor donates blood for thalassaemia patients

Recorder Report 30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Omair-Sana Foundation (OSF) organized a blood donation event to promote the trend of blood donation and provision of blood for the children suffering from thalassaemia in the country.

The event, which was held at the Karachi Expo Centre here on Monday, was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

The event opened with blood donation by Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdur Rehman of the series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turkish Consul-General in Karachi, Tolga Uçak, Omair-Sana Foundation chairman Dr. Kashif Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdur Rehman while appreciating the Omair-Sana Foundation said that it was making efforts to eradicate thalassaemia from Pakistan.

“I am donating blood again to encourage youth to donate blood. Previously, I donated blood in January during my visit to Pakistan,” he added.

“My blood donation would not only promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey, but it would also encourage others to come forward and donate blood,” said Abdur Rehman.

Consul-General Tolga Uçak said that such events would further promote bilateral relations between Islamabad and Ankara.

The two countries enjoy brotherly relations that will last forever, he added.

OSF chairman Dr. Kashif Ansari said that they had included Pakistani actors, cricketers and doctors in their journey that began 20 years ago to eradicate thalassaemia and to promote voluntary blood donation in the country.

“We have invited Abdur Rehman to Pakistan for the second time since his presence encourages Pakistanis, especially the youth, to donate blood for the children suffering from thalassaemia,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

