Balochistan government employees block Edhi Chowk

QUETTA: A traffic jam was reported at the Edhi Chowk near the secretariat after Balochistan government employees blocked it during a protest on Monday.

The protesters, all members of the Balochistan Employees Grand Alliance, said that they would not move until the government accepted their demands.

They had demanded a 25% increase in their salaries.

“We will not move until the government issues a notification on the salary increase and hands it to us,” a protester said.

“The prices of commodities are going up by the day, and we can’t afford them anymore,” another government employee said.