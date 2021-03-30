ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Controversial Brexit Museum launches drive for donations

AFP 30 Mar 2021

LONDON: A group of British campaigners have launched a drive for donations of money and exhibits for a Museum of Brexit as the controversial project has gained charitable status, a spokesman told AFP on Monday.

The plan to create the museum was first raised by Brexiteers soon after the 2016 referendum which resulted in a vote in favour of leaving the EU. In 2018 organisers asked people to donate relevant items to collection points around the country.

The museum has now been granted charitable status, meaning it will be regulated by the Charity Commission and donations can be marked up against tax, spokesman Gawain Towler said.

The plan to open a physical museum is no longer a “pipe dream,” since an unnamed supporter has promised a “reasonable donation” that means the organisers can look for premises to purchase, added Towler, a former spokesman for the pro-Brexit UK Independence Party (UKIP).

The announcement prompted an angry reaction on social media, with opponents posting images of Brexit’s negative impact including lorries queued up waiting to cross the Channel and empty supermarket shelves.

“This feels a bit like opening a Blitz Museum in 1941,” tweeted writer and comedian Katy Brand.

An online poll by the Daily Telegraph right-wing broadsheet found that almost 70 percent of those who responded would not visit such a museum.

The organisers hope to find premises in “red-wall Midlands,” the blue-collar regions of central England where many backed Brexit, Towler said.

“What we want to do is get ourselves up and running in a very modest way,” he explained, with plans to raise around £700,000 (nearly 1 million dollars) for costs such as hiring a professional curator.

Towler said it was unlikely the museum would open this year.

Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage “supports the concept” but has no role in the museum’s planning, he said.

Brexit British campaigners Gawain Towler UKIP Brexit Museum

Controversial Brexit Museum launches drive for donations

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.