ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Jobless women: Atlas Copco Pakistan launches Back-To-Work initiative

30 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The global Covid-19 pandemic and the economic situation that followed, has impacted the working class on every level. Among the most at risk are the working women, who had to take a career break, and couldn’t return to the jobs, creating a vacuum in their professional life. To help overcome this career gap, and to improve the economic woes of these women, the leading global manufacturing concern, Atlas Copco Pakistan launched “Back-to-Work” or B2W programme.

The B2W programme will provide successful candidates with an opportunity to return to the workforce, by hiring them as B2W associate, to work on a dedicated project. The programme will enable the candidate to contribute to Atlas Copco Pakistan, by associating with its non-binding B2W project. The pre-requisites to join the program are; Graduate degree in any discipline, with a minimum one-year work experience and should not be on a full-time employment anywhere else.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Sohail Shahzad, General Manager Atlas Copco Pakistan, stated: “We at Atlas Copco, are envisioning an innovative environment, where we hire people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to contribute, imaginative ideas and perspectives.

The idea is to improve diversity and inclusion as a path of growth and interaction, for the employee as well as for us.” The programme is designed in such a way that even if someone wish to change the career path, can do so without any hassle, while covering their experience, bridging any career gap, which at times becomes a hindrance in their re-entry to the job market.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Atlas Copco Jobless women B2W programme Back To Work initiative

Jobless women: Atlas Copco Pakistan launches Back-To-Work initiative

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.