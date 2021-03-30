Markets
LME official prices
30 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2169.00 2260.50 8929.00 1938.50 16255.00 28775.00 2808.00 2267.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2169.00 2260.50 8929.00 1938.50 16255.00 28775.00 2808.00 2267.50
3-months Buyer 2182.00 2285.00 8918.50 1962.00 16312.00 25648.00 2819.00 2280.00
3-months Seller 2182.00 2285.00 8918.50 1962.00 16312.00 25648.00 2819.00 2280.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 23848.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 23848.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
