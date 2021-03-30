World
UK records 23 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,654 cases
- The data also showed that 30.44 million people have now had a first dose of the vaccine, while 3.67 million have had a second dose.
30 Mar 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded a further 23 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days, and 4,654 new cases, official data showed on Monday.
The daily deaths figure is up from the 19 recorded on Sunday.
The number of new cases marks an increase from the 3,862 recorded a day earlier.
