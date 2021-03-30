ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
Italy reports 417 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 12,916 new cases

Reuters 30 Mar 2021

MILAN: Italy reported 417 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 297 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,916 from 19,611.

Some 156,692 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 272,630, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 108,350 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 29,163 on Monday, up from 28,701 a day earlier.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 217 on Sunday.

The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,721 from a previous 3,679.

