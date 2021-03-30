World
Kuwaiti cabinet approves law to give bonuses to frontline COVID workers
- The cabinet has submitted a draft law to the emir. It will also be referred to parliament.
Updated 30 Mar 2021
CAIRO: The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft law to give frontline workers tackling the coronavirus crisis bonuses, with an additional credit of 600 million dinars ($1.99 billion), the government communication centre said on Twitter on Monday.
